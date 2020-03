Exjugador de los Lakers arremete contra Trump por decir “virus chino”: “Ojalá apoyaras a los afectados por el racismo que están promoviendo”, respondió

View this post on Instagram

It's time for us as a people to start makin' some changes. Let's change the way we eat, change the way we live, change the way we treat each other. You see the old way wasn't working so it's on us to do What we gotta do, to survive. As Tupac once said, it's time for some changes – from me, you, everyone. Lets focus on what we can do in these challenging times. In our effort to battle this virus, I'm matching my $150K China foundation donation with an additional $150K contribution to @UNICEFUSA to help fight COVID-19 globaly while partnering w governments. This donation is a drop in the bucket compared to the billions affected by the closing of schools, missed paychecks, etc. Please JOIN ME in this donation to make a global impact by going to www.unicefusa.org/jlin7 It doesn't matter how much you donate or what you do, just encouraging everyone take one step to love someone in need. Love melts hate. Light outshines darkness. Be apart of the change you wanna see. Stay together, much love ❤️