10 de los mejores camiones para remolcar

Las mejores opciones para trabajo duro, tomando en cuenta poder y potencia de torque
Por: Redacción

La principal función de las pick up es el trabajo duro, aquel en el que se puede prácticamente arrastrar cualquier cosa y llevarlo a través de caminos difíciles sin mayor problema o bien cargar con cualquier artículo en la cama y hasta tener algún remolque.

Si bien la estética y el lujo poco a poco se han tornado en características importantes de estos vehículos, aún el trabajo pesado es para lo que fueron pensadas.

Así, aquí te presentamos, a nuestro juicio, las mejores opciones para trabajo duro, tomando en cuenta poder y potencia de torque.

2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty

  • Capacidad de remolque: 35,100 libras

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD

  • Capacidad de remolque: 35,500 libras
2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty

  • Capacidad de remolque: 37,000 libras
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

  • Capacidad de remolque: 18,500 libras con enganche convencional

2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty

  • Capacidad de remolque: 20,000 libras con enganche convencional

2020 Ram 1500

  • Capacidad de remolque: 12,750 libras

2020 Ford F-150

  • Capacidad de remolque: 13,200 libras

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Capacidad de remolque: 12,100 libras

2020 Ford Ranger

  • Capacidad de remolque: 7,500 libras

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

  • Capacidad de remolque: 7,700 libras

