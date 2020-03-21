10 de los mejores camiones para remolcar

View this post on Instagram

17 turbo diesel Dmax Dually high country tow vehicle. Couple of you have asked me to post some pics of it so here it is. 3" levelling kit, 34" tall tires, matching graphics to the Camaro over the top. Has the chocolate brown leather interior. I use it to tow equipment nearly every day. Id say 50,000 of the 55,000 miles on it has been towing between 9000 and 18,000 lbs and it has been flawlessly reliable. Likely going to order a 2020 soon because these Duramax/Allison combos are awesome!! I highly recommend these if you tow a lot. The Dually's are much more stable in corners than single wheel trucks too!!! We have a 19 dodge diesel dually which has been pretty decent too but the chev is just way nicer to drive!!