10 de los mejores camiones para remolcar

La principal función de las pick up es el trabajo duro, aquel en el que se puede prácticamente arrastrar cualquier cosa y llevarlo a través de caminos difíciles sin mayor problema o bien cargar con cualquier artículo en la cama y hasta tener algún remolque.
Si bien la estética y el lujo poco a poco se han tornado en características importantes de estos vehículos, aún el trabajo pesado es para lo que fueron pensadas.
Así, aquí te presentamos, a nuestro juicio, las mejores opciones para trabajo duro, tomando en cuenta poder y potencia de torque.
2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty
- Capacidad de remolque: 35,100 libras
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD
- Capacidad de remolque: 35,500 libras
View this post on Instagram
17 turbo diesel Dmax Dually high country tow vehicle. Couple of you have asked me to post some pics of it so here it is. 3” levelling kit, 34” tall tires, matching graphics to the Camaro over the top. Has the chocolate brown leather interior. I use it to tow equipment nearly every day. Id say 50,000 of the 55,000 miles on it has been towing between 9000 and 18,000 lbs and it has been flawlessly reliable. Likely going to order a 2020 soon because these Duramax/Allison combos are awesome!! I highly recommend these if you tow a lot. The Dually’s are much more stable in corners than single wheel trucks too!!! We have a 19 dodge diesel dually which has been pretty decent too but the chev is just way nicer to drive!! #dually #duallywheels #duallyporn #duallytrucks. #duallytruck #duramax #duramaxdiesel #duramaxtrucks #towrig #towrigtuesday #towrigtuesdays #trucks #3500hd #trucktuesday #dualwheels #silverado #silverado3500 #chevysilverado #chevytrucksnation #chevroletsbeast #chevroletsilverado #chevysilverado3500hd #duallytruck #duallywheels #chevrolet3500hd #isuzudmax #badasstrucks #badassdually
2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Capacidad de remolque: 37,000 libras
View this post on Instagram
Buc-ces stop, See you in a few @pixelwerks • • #FuckinMint👌🏽 #MurderedOutCamo #ItsAllInTheDetails #TeamBillet #LeonMultiConstructionServices #Leon #Alumiduty #Powerstroke #Liftedtrucks #DieselLife #Trucks #Lifted #LiftedLifestyle #LiftedFord #LiftedDually #DieselPower #DieselMafia #DieselAddicts #Truckdaily #Truckhub #TruckNation #Truckstuff #F450 #F450Superduty • • • 🔻Sponsors🔻 @fusionbumpers @psehouston @royalhooks @americanforcewheels @furyoffroadtires @infiniterule_security @strykeroffroaddesign @bulletproofhitches @boostbars @strykermfg @wiredcustomsllc @nationwidetrailers @hornblasters @warnindustries @offroadledbars @pixelwerks @mobiletoysinc @soundigital @stealthperformanceproducts @groundzeroaudiocom @morimotohid @vizualogic @areaccessories @truespikelugnuts @rksport @fleeceperformance @leon_multiconstruction_service @teambillet_officialpage
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Capacidad de remolque: 18,500 libras con enganche convencional
View this post on Instagram
@duramax2020 TRAXXDA keys FTS UCAS Fox 2.0 shocks 35×12.r20 Toyo MT #20×12 fuel hostiles ・・・ Want more 2020 HD? Follow us 👉 @2020silveradohd DM or tag for feature ・・・ #Chevy #Chevrolet #Silverado #chevysilverado #2020silverado #silveradonation #2020silveradohd #2020duramax #newsilverado #duramax #Allison #dieseltrucks #chevytrucks #trucks #2500hd #chevyhd #2020hd #silveradohd #silverado2500hd
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Capacidad de remolque: 20,000 libras con enganche convencional
View this post on Instagram
2017 F350 Platinum Mounted on Nitto Ridge Grapplers! 🦾🔥 CREDIT: @alek_farmer • • FOLLOW @dirtydutys 🔥 FOLLOW @dirtydutys 🔥 FOLLOW @dirtydutys 🔥 • • #ford #fords #fordsuperduty #superduty #fordtrucks #fordf250 #fordf350 #fordraptor #fordf150 #fordnation #superdutyf250 #superdutyf350 #superduty2017 #superdutycentral #trucklovers #truckporn #truckspotter #truckphotography #bhfyp #followforfollowback #likeforlikes #trucknation #f250 #f350 #f250superduty #f350superduty #powerstroke #powerstrokenation #trucksofinstagram #builtfordproud
2020 Ram 1500
- Capacidad de remolque: 12,750 libras
2020 Ford F-150
- Capacidad de remolque: 13,200 libras
View this post on Instagram
Just laying low 😷🦠 . . . #carphotography #amazingcars247 #automotive #automotivephotography #lowlife #trucks #carsofinstagram #carporn #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #automotivedaily #instacars #stancenation #cargramm #f150 #f150addicts #fordf150 #f150nation #crewcab #crewcabmafia #loweredtrucks #loweredtrucksmatter #truckstance #truckstuff #trucksdaily #streettrucks #slammedtrucks #customtrucks #truckstagram
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Capacidad de remolque: 12,100 libras
View this post on Instagram
At 21 years old I would’ve never thought I’d be where I am right now🙏🏽 All of this wouldn’t have been possible with out the support of my family, friends, my girl @xoxo_belenncx ❤️and everyone who keeps me busy all week long 🙌🏽 Life is Good ! Lil early birthday gift to myself 🔥 Positive vibes all 2020 and let’s get this 💰#trailboss #trailbosssilverado #cajunred #barberlife #sandiegobarber #sandiegofinestbarbers #lifeisgood #sandiego #california #offroad4x4 #offroad #silverado #silverado1500 #bobstallchevrolet #april19 #aries
2020 Ford Ranger
- Capacidad de remolque: 7,500 libras
View this post on Instagram
Fire!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 • • • #chevy #toyota #ford #trucksofinstagram #ford #trucks #truckshow #cars #carmods #carshow #carporn #edits #car #fordranger #thencranger #truckporn #trucksofinstagram #truck #video #cleantrucks #squattedtrucks #truckdaily #godisgood #instagood #rangergang #therealmattruth #detailing #fordrangergram #thecarolinaranger #trucknation
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
- Capacidad de remolque: 7,700 libras
View this post on Instagram
Revenge feels sweet. • • • • • • • • • • #chevy #chevrolet #chevycolorado #chevroletcolorado #colorado #whitetrucks #2019 #z71 #4×4 #white #liftedtrucks #bowtie #trucks #truck #offroad #custom #customoffset #10wide #stance #offset #32 #nitto #ridgegrappler #nittoridgegrappler #eibach #lifted4x4 #wide
***
Te puede interesar: