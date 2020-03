Homenaje a Kobe Bryant en la NFL: Jugador de Philadelphia cambiará su número por el 24 para rendirle tributo

Here’s Darius Slay on IG Live saying why he’s going with #24 on the #Eagles.

“I’m goin’ Kobe mode, man. Black Mamba, baby. Rest In Peace to the GOAT.. and I think I’m gonna look good in that 24.” pic.twitter.com/RqkoRkbKtv

