Michelle Lewin en ultraceñidos leggins muestra que se puede pulir la figura en cuarentena

No gym? No problem. Self quarantine sucks… So let's make the best out it! First of all, I want to kill a myth: Using your body weight only, does NOT mean you will ONLY get lean and slim. You can absolutely build muscle too. Listen to my explanations in these 5 exercises, because if you do this right, you will be able to get a workout just as good as if you'd be training in the gym. Plus, training this way, you will actually burn more fat than a "traditional" leg workout in the gym. Let's build legs and glutes! EXERCISES: 1️⃣20 repetitions, 5 sets 2️⃣13 repetitions per leg, 4 sets 3️⃣15 repetitions, 5 sets 4️⃣16 jumps, 4 sets 5️⃣16 steps. 4 sets.