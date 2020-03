Estados Unidos roza los 140,000 contagios de coronavirus y Trump presume el rating de sus conferencias

So proud of the @USACEHQ, @FEMA, and the Federal Government for the 2,900 bed hospital they built in 4 days (way ahead of schedule) in the Javits Center for NY. We are now moving the teams to join others so they can continue to build more hospitals/beds. Keep up the GREAT WORK!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020