CBP incauta cocaína, heroína, metanfetamina y marihuana con valor por $272,000 dólares

Double play: #CBP officers seize more than $272K in cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in back-to-back seizures at #Laredo’s Gateway to the Americas Bridge. Read more here: https://t.co/xLGJc8GRbw pic.twitter.com/ATqCtqXBXU

— CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) March 27, 2020