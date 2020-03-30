Kim Kardashian en ropa interior color nude que deja ver su sensualidad

La famosa no tiene límites
Kim Kardashian.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Kim Kardashian es una empresaria con múltiples negocios con gran éxito. Uno de sus nuevos proyectos es la línea SKIMS que son fajas que moldean su figura.

La famosa es también modelo de las prendas y se deja ver en su Instagram con poca ropa. Es ahí como demuestra a sus fans como lucirían con la faja puesta.

Kardashian además aparece en el reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” en donde ha tenido graves problemas con su hermana Kourtney Kardashian. Sus diferencias fueron tan fuertes que hasta llegaron a los golpes.

