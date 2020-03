Un fuerte terremoto de magnitud 6.5 ocurrió al noreste de Boise en Idaho

A M6.5 earthquake just happened in Idaho this evening, northeast of Boise. https://t.co/Auf1fUTtW3

@USGS website is not showing aftershocks yet, but you should expect them. The largest aftershock to the average M6.5 is M5.3. Half have aftershocks even bigger than this

— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 1, 2020