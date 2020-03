VIDEO: Trabajadores agrícolas de California laboran sin distanciamiento físico

View from Air 7 today:

There’s an estimated 3 million farm workers in the U.S. and many are reporting they're confused and not getting information on #COVIDー19.

Some waved as @abc7 flew above fields in Camarillo. In some areas they worked very close together. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/JpN0ZXN7AW

— Anabel Muñoz (@abc7anabel) March 31, 2020