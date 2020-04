Conductor se salta la luz y termina muerto: múltiple choque en Queens

@PIX11News on my commute this morning I witnessed the FDNY save a driver from a car crash right outside Jamaica hospital. I'd like to personally applaud the @FDNY @NYPDnews and paramedics for all that they do especially during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/OJx5gWpp2a

— Catherine Illuzzi (@Cilluzzi1590) April 2, 2020