Hallan a 32 inmigrantes indocumentados “marcados” en un tráiler

This is human exploitation.

This is how smugglers treat people.

This is a federal crime.

32 men, women & children were forced to wear T-shirts branded w markings & stuffed into a tractor trailer. Fortunately, #USBP agents were there to rescue them & arrest the smuggler. pic.twitter.com/XttVS141O2

— Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPDeputyChief) April 7, 2020