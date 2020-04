Dolores Huerta cumple 90 años y lo celebra recaudando fondos para apoyar a los afectados por el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Happy 90th Birthday @DoloresHuerta! This trailblazing activist and American icon works tirelessly to help improve the lives of underrepresented communities. Many are now being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Join her in the fight by donating $90 to celebrate her 90 years of activism! Link in Bio! . 📸 CC: Amanda Lopez .⠀ #SiSePuede #90for90 #DHF