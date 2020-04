Este mexicano es el director elegido por Disney para la nueva versión de Robin Hood

View this post on Instagram

Disney+ is reportedly working on a remake of its 1973 animated musical comedy Robin Hood! Carlos Lopez Estrada is on board to helm the movie, with Kari Granlund to pen the new script and Justin Springer to produce. The new version will feature the animal characters in a CGI/live-action hybrid format, similar to Disney remakes of “The Jungle Book” and “Dumbo.” #disneyplus #robinhood #robinhoodcartoon #disneysrobinhood #robinhoodreboot #CarlosLopezEstrada #KariGranlund #JustinSpringer #disney #disneystudios #waltdisneystudios #littlejohn #sirhiss #pricejohn #maidmarian #friartuck #sheriffofnottingham #ladykluck #alanadale