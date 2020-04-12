Lamar Jackson sorprende con un nuevo (e inmenso) tatuaje

View this post on Instagram

Right before this quarantine I got the chance to link with the young south Florida legend himself @new_era8 mr MVP to get started on creating a monster piece we got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic ppl in the sports world and I’m happy most of my clients have been them like I said this piece was just the start and once this quarantine is over we getting right back in the lab but here’s your sneak peak #documentary coming soon but honestly I can see why jit might really be the new face of the nfl keep it up my boi 💪🏾 #nfl #explore #freehand #truss #truzz #zshit #bigz #954 #305 #561 #soflo #newera #coveruptheworldtour