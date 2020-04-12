Lamar Jackson sorprende con un nuevo (e inmenso) tatuaje

El quarterback de los Ravens de Baltimore dedicó los trazos a la familia y el fútbol americano
El Jugador Más Valioso de la Liga es una de las nuevas figuras de la NFL.
Foto: Mark Brown / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La joven sensación de la NFL, el quarterback Lamar Jackson, aprovechó la cuarentena para trabajar en la nueva tinta para su piel: un inmenso tatuaje que cubre todo su pecho con una dedicatoria especial.

En el tatuaje de la estrella de los Ravens de Baltimore se puede leer en primer plano la palabra “Familia”, así como el nombre de su madre “Felicia” y el de su difunto padre “Lamar” a los costados, con un balón de futbol americano al centro, rodeados de plumaje azul.

Con apenas 23 años de edad, el Jugador Más Valioso de la Liga en la temporada 2019 se ha convertido en poco más de un año en uno de los nuevos ídolos del fútbol americano, gracias a la espectacular campaña que incluyó el liderato de la Liga de más pases de anotación (36) y el récord de todos los tiempos de más yardas por tierra para un mariscal de campo (1,206), mientras que como colegial, ganó el Trofeo Heisman, con los Cardinals de la Universidad de Louisville.

