Selena Gómez hizo sexys fotos para la portada de Interview Magazine

La ex de Justin Bieber dejó salir su lado más caliente y lució espectacular
Selena Gómez.
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

La cantante Selena Gomez presumió toda su sensualidad y picardía para Interview Magazine, donde no sólo hizo unas fotos super sexys, sino que dio tremenda entrevista a Amy Schumer, en la cual reveló cosas que no había dicho antes.

La ex de Justin Bieber publicó algunas de esas fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram, la cual estuvo un rato sin posts nuevos por toda la situación que se vive en el mundo debido al coronavirus. Sin embargo, consideró que era un bueno retomar sus redes sociales y lo hizo con estas sensuales fotografías.

También aprovechó la oportunidad de conversar sobre los problemas que ha tenido respecto a su salud física y mental. Admitió que en algún punto “la fama se le salió de control” y todo lo que decían de ella los medios literal, “la mató”.

Todo indica que Selena Gómez está retomando su vida y carrera de manera honesta y con muchas ganas, ya que no sólo hizo esta portada para Interview Magazine sino que lanzó su propia línea de maquillaje y está de estreno con su nuevo disco Rare.

