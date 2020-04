3 motocicletas ligeras que son excelentes para principiantes

View this post on Instagram

Finally!! After years of searching. 1965 Hodaka Ace 90! I purchased and resurrected a Hodaka Wombat several years ago and have been wanting to add an early Ace to the collection since. This bike will be completely gone through and will run like new however it’s rust and dirt will remain. Too bad someone took a sandblaster to the chrome tank… follow along for updates! Thanks @markhoedel * * #hodaka #1965hodaka #hodakaace #hodakaace90 #1965 #vintagemotorcycle #motorcycle #vintage #recyclemotorcyclesalvage #enduro