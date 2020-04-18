Después de su intensa pelea, esta fue la felicitación de cumpleaños de Kim Kardashian para su hermana Kourtney

Hace no mucho que se dio a conocer la mediática pelea de la hermanas Kim y Kourtney Kardashian a través de la temporada número 18 de su reality show, el cual mostró cómo llegaron incluso a los golpes.
Sin embargo, ambas parecen haber limado asperezas y ahora, por el cumpleaños número 41 de Kourtney, su hermana menor le ha dedicado este sentido mensaje a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I had to find some good throwbacks to celebrate you today! I remember these moments so vividly. I love your strong will to do whatever makes your soul happy, the love you have for you children and for being the best big sister. I couldn't be more thankful for our memories together. You pack a mean punch I love you so much and can’t wait until this is all over so we can celebrate together.
“Feliz cumpleaños Kourtney, tuve que buscar algunos buenos TBT para celebrarte hoy. Recuerdo estos momentos de manera muy vivida. Te amo por tu fuerte voluntad de hacer lo que sea que haga feliz a tu alma, el amor por tus hijos y por ser la mejor hermana mayor. No podría estar más agradecida de nuestras memorias juntas”, escribió la esposa de Kanye West en su conmovedor post.
Al final, la empresaria cerró su mensaje asegurando que ya no puede esperar a que la cuarentena acabe para poder volver a reunirse con su hermana y celebrar juntas como se debe.
La postal ha superado en pocas horas los dos y medio millones de likes, cantidad parecida a la lograda por otros post de su familia en los que también se felicita a Kourtney.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you… thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses.. You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl… mommy 🥳🥰🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash
