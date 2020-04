Halle Berry confiesa que lleva tanto tiempo soltera que planea quedarse así para siempre

View this post on Instagram

This meant the WORLD. @HalleBerry, you mean so much to the culture and I love you for what you’ve done and are doing for black women! Honored this was your first IG LIVE and you did it with me. I honor Boomerang, your heart & LEGACY – will give you your flowers forever and always. Someone grab @dimedavis cause you’re slaying #BoomerangOnBET in the most Dime-est of ways.