5 excelentes autos musculosos de AMC Motors

A handsome 1954 Nash-Healey, captured at the 2015 Rhinebeck Car Show. The 1953 model year saw the introduction of a new closed coupé alongside the roadster. Capitalizing on the 3rd-place finish at Le Mans by a lightweight racing Nash-Healey purpose-built for the race, the new model was called the "Le Mans" coupé. Nash had already named the powerplant the "Le-Mans Dual Jetfire Ambassador Six" in 1952, in reference to the previous racing exploits of the lightweight competition cars.