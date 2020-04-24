EN VIDEO: Cómo brillan los delfines al pasar a través de olas bioluminiscentes en Newport Beach

Un grupo de delfines brillantes fue capturado en video iluminando las aguas de Newport Beach, en el sur de California, reporta ABC 7.
Patrick Coyne capturó las imágenes de la manada de delfines en las olas bioluminiscentes y el video también fue subido por Newport Coastal Adventure a su página de Facebook.
La compañía dijo que su capitán llevó a Coyne a buscar delfines el miércoles y se encontró con la increíble interacción con los delfines brillantes justo después del atardecer.
Last night was truly one of the most magical nights of my life. Capt. Ryan @lawofthelandnsea of @newportcoastaladventure invited me along to capture rare video of Dolphins swimming in bioluminescence. The first time I saw this actually filmed was a few months back while watching a Night on Earth documentary on Netflix. The second I saw that footage it became a dream of mine to one day capture something similar and that’s exactly what we did. This was by far the most challenging video I’ve shot for a number of reason. For starters the bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away so while on the water it’s impossible to just find it. Not only that but actually finding any type of animal in pitch black is just so ridiculously hard. Conditions have to be absolutely perfect the bioluminescence to show up and to have an animal swim through it so we can film it. On top of all that just trying to nail the focus at such a wide aperture with something moving in the water was a nightmare. We were out for a few hours and on our final stretch back we finally had 2 Dolphins pop up to start the incredible glowing show. A few minutes later and we were greeted by a few more which was incredible. I’m honestly still processing this all and I can’t thank @newportcoastaladventure enough for having me out because without them none of this would be possible. Be sure to check our their edit from last night as well! I hope you all enjoy this video. ——————————————————————————— Shot on a Sony a7Sii with a Rokinon 35mm Cine DS T1.5 Len. Shutter speed: 1/50 Aperture T2 ISO 80,000
La apariencia azul neón generalmente es causada por algas en el agua.
•Newport Beach Bioluminescence• Last nights bioluminescence in Newport Beach was incredible! So far it’s the brightest I’ve ever seen. My buddy @markgirardeau called me letting me know that there was a red tide which was originally discovered by @visual_burrito earlier that day. It doesn’t always happen but a red tide could indicate some bioluminescence which is why we went. Keeping our distance of course I ended up getting some pretty incredible video showing how blue and bright it really was. If you’ve never seen bioluminescence before it’s definitely something you have to see with your own eyes! Newport Beach is among some of the beaches in Orange County that are still open, just wanted to mention that. Hope you guys enjoy the videos! ——————————————————————————— Filmed on my Sony a7iii with a Rokinon 35mm Cine DS T1.5 Setting we’re: Shutter speed 1/50 T1.5 ISO 80,000
El fitoplancton bioluminiscente le da al oleaje un resplandor azul eléctrico, según National Geographic. Algunos dinoflagelados, criaturas planctónicas unicelulares, pueden producir toxinas que son perjudiciales para los peces, los humanos y otras criaturas.
Los científicos creen que la bioluminiscencia también puede ser una forma de defensa para las formas de vida.
