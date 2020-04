Desde el cierre de sus famosos restaurants en Nueva York, el chef Daniel Boulud cocina gratis para los ancianos de la ciudad

View this post on Instagram

Since the closing of my restaurants in NYC I wanted to continue my support to #citymeals ,New Yorkers in need, first responders, and nurses who are our true heros during this pandemic. Today, we opened our prep kitchen in downtown NYC and together with my team, led by @fsalerni , we sent the initial 1,000+ warm, #soulful #homey and #tasty meals #boeufbourguignon #beefstew with red wine to the exemplary mission of my friend @chefjoseandres and @wckitchen team in #newyork Next week we will also start producing meals in the catering kitchen @restaurantdaniel . Hundreds of warm daily meals will be prepared for @nyphospital. The thousands of meals being produced every day for the weeks to come are donated through the generosity and support of my partner @one_vanderbilt Marc Holliday, CEO of @slgreen_realty, who initiated first $1M to create @food1stfoundation and has committed to grow it and invite many of his tenants across Manhattan to join me in this effort to help provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for #wckitchen and @citymeals