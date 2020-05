Con un sexy atuendo deportivo, Michelle salas presume abdomen de acero

View this post on Instagram

𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚕𝚒𝚔𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 (◠‿◠) ☕️ . Wearing the most comfortable pieces everrrr! Check them out! Loveee @naadam.co (amazing cashmere pieces) and @boodywear which I just recently discovered👌🏻❤️