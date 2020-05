Conoce la hermosa mansión que Sarah Hyland, actriz de ‘Modern Family’, compró en Studio City

View this post on Instagram

Always trying to multitask 🙃 I’ve teamed up with @Rooted_Rituals #ad because healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. As a transplant patient (and #spoonie 🙋🏻‍♀️), I’ve suffered side effects like hair loss, but these products can change the game. I love using their Cooling and Strengthening Tonic with their Scalp Massager (literally can’t put it down), it stimulates circulation and helps me have a healthy scalp. The BEST part of this partnership is that Rooted Rituals and I are donating $10,000 to @FeedingAmerica to help during this pandemic. You can find the full line of @Rooted_Rituals exclusively @walmart. #rootcrew #rootedrituals