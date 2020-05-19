Mira las espectaculares fotos que hizo Rosalía para la revista Elle en Estados Unidos

La española Rosalía ha ido conquistando espacios que antes eran impensables para una artista con orígenes flamencos. En estos últimos años, la cantante ha dejado botando la baba con su belleza y talento a artistas y personajes de la más alta esfera del mundo del entretenimiento.
Prueba de esto es la última portada de la revista Elle Estados Unidos donde Rosalía aparece en la edición de verano y donde la editorial le dedicó el reportaje central para hablar de la visión de la estrella sobre la moda y la música. La cantante compartió en su Instagram algunas de las fotografías con un mensaje.
“Woooow, qué gran honor, soy la portada de ‘Elle’ en Estados Unidos de este raro verano de 2020, pero que iluuuuu”, dijo dejando sentir su emoción por este logro alcanzado.
View this post on Instagram
A few days before the world stopped in March, ELLE caught up with @rosalia.vt for our Summer issue. Rosalía, who was scheduled to return home to Spain, ended up self-isolating in Miami. “It’s always hard to be far from your family, in another country, and more so at a moment like this,” she says. “But given the situation, I’m lucky to have great friends here in Miami I can lean on. I’m a person who is always involved in lots of projects and traveling all over the place. What’s changed for me is realizing that from one day to the next, there are things that can cease to exist.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ELLE June/July 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @rosalia.vt Written by: @carina_chocano Photographer: @zoeygrossman Stylist: @natasharoyt Hair: @panosphair Makeup: @romyglow Nails: @yvett_g Production: Michelle Hynek at Crawford & Co Productions Prop styling: Ali Gallagher at Jones Mgmt.
Además de esta portada, Elle publicó un video en su canal de YouTube en el que la española participa en un juego de asociación entre palabras y canciones. Ante “Beso”, la española entonó “Bésame mucho” y luego cantó algo de ella y también de Shakira, Ozuna, Jhay Cortez o Whitney Houston.
Rosalía sigue pasando su cuarentena en Miami en casa de su manager y ha admitido que “parar de golpe” fue lo que más le costó asimilar durante las primeras semanas y que extraña mucho a su familia en España. Por lo pronto, aquí les dejamos más fotos de Rosalía en la revista Elle.
View this post on Instagram
@rosalia.vt on performing at the Grammys: “It was a big deal for me. My whole life, I’ve watched the artists I most admire perform on that stage, you know? And suddenly, to find myself singing flamenco and dancing a little seguidilla [a Spanish dance in triple time], I felt so grateful, I swear. I felt so embraced. I cried in the car on my way to every rehearsal. I couldn’t believe what was happening.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ELLE June/July 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @rosalia.vt Written by: @carina_chocano Photographer: @zoeygrossman Stylist: @natasharoyt Hair: @panosyphair Makeup: @romyglow Nails: @yvett_g Production: Michelle Hynek at Crawford & Co Productions Prop styling: Ali Gallagher at Jones Mgmt.
View this post on Instagram
Despite dropping a new song at the height of the pandemic, @rosalia.vt understands the importance of downtime right now. “I’m making progress on my music, but notwithstanding, I wanted to remark on something that seems to be happening to a lot of people, myself included,” she says. “There’s this kind of pressure to be creative or busy most of the time, with lots of activities and progress, and I’m trying to run from that. I’m trying to do things that help keep me mentally healthy, and if that includes making music, then great. But I won’t lie—there are days when I just watch a show and eat a packet of cookies.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ELLE June/July 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @rosalia.vt Written by: @carina_chocano Photographer: @zoeygrossman Stylist: @natasharoyt Hair: @panosphair Makeup: @romyglow Nails: @yvett_g Production: Michelle Hynek at Crawford & Co Productions Prop styling: Ali Gallagher at Jones Mgmt.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email