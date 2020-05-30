Kylie Jenner tiene miedo de que el racismo algún día golpee a su hija Stormi 

Kylie Jenner teme por la seguridad e integridad de su hija Stormi luego de ver la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd a manos de la policía.
A través de Instagram Kylie ha sido honesta al dejar salir su temor señalando lo siguiente: “Personalmente, nunca experimentaré el dolor y el miedo que mucha gente -afroamericana- alrededor del país vive todos los días, pero sé que nadie debe vivir con miedo y nadie merece una muerte como la de George Floyd y tantos otros”.
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍
Son estos hechos los que la hacen temer por su hija Stomi, quien también es hija del reconocido rapero Scott Travis.
“Actualmente estamos lidiando con dos pandemias horribles en nuestro país, y no podemos sentarnos e ignorar el echo de que el racismo es una de ellas. Temo por mi hija y espero un mejor futuro para ella”, expresó la más joven de las Jenner.
