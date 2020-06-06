Gran corazón: Floyd Mayweather también ha pagado los funerales de varios boxeadores

Floyd Mayweather envió un cheque de $90,000 dólares a la familia de George Floyd tras su asesinato a manos de policías. Sin embargo, esta no es la primera vez que “Money” ayuda a la comunidad, ya que ha pagado los funerales de boxeadores durante años.
Tras los halagos hacia Mayweather, su tío Jeff aseguró que esta no era la primera vez que mostraba el gran corazón que tiene.
Jeff Mayweather escribió en Instagram: “Me gusta aplaudir a mi sobrino por apoyar a la familia George Floyd. Pero la gente está actuando con sorpresa cuando Floyd ha hecho esto muchas veces. La gente está demasiado ocupada tratando de juzgarlo por el estilo de vida que vive, pero se lo ganó “.
“Usualmente son otros boxeadores, y muchos de ellos, él se ofreció a pagar sus funerales”.
“Para muchas familias lo hace porque tiene un buen corazón y no por la publicidad… si lo hiciera por la publicidad, la gente ya sabría cuántas veces ha intensificado en momentos como este”.
De acuerdo con su tío, Mayweather no merece una reputación negativa.
“La gente está demasiado ocupada tratando de juzgarlo por el estilo de vida que vive, pero se lo ganó. Cada vez que subes al ring, tu vida está en juego y nadie ha recibido un golpe por él, lo que significa que también debería poder gastar su dinero de la manera que él quiera”.
“Nunca hablo mucho sobre mi sobrino, pero con tantas llamadas y mensajes que recibí decidí avisarle a la gente, la vida de Floyd puede ser extravagante, pero él tiene un corazón y ha hecho muchas otras cosas similares a este acto genuino”.
“Estoy orgulloso de él por dar un paso adelante en esta situación, pero de lejos no fue su primera vez y estoy seguro de que no será la última”, concluyó su mensaje.
