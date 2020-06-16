Myrka Dellanos muestra su espectacular figura en ceñidos jeans

View this post on Instagram

Friday is here and with it ends a week full of difficult news that has many of us feeling sad and reflecting about our future as a country and society. My hope is in the fact that I see so many people wanting to be better and do better. Let’s start there. 🤍 And yes, Love still covers a multitude of sins. Thank you Jesus! • Llegó el viernes y el final de una semana repleta de noticias tristes que nos obligan a reflexionar sobre quienes somos como país y sociedad. Es importante tener una conversación al respecto. Hay esperanza porque veo a tantas personas que quieren ser mejores seres humanos. Ahí comienza todo. Y si- el amor siempre cubre una multitud de pecados. Gracias Jesús!