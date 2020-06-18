Aparece una mujer muerta de un disparo en una zona residencial de Miami

Los departamentos de policía de Miami Shores y el condado de Miami-Dade respondieron a la escena de un tiroteo fatal que ocurrió durante la noche.
Según la policía de Miami Shores, el tiroteo ocurrió en el área de North Miami Avenue y la 104 calle.
⚠️Woman Fatally Shot in Car in Miami Shores⚠️ MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores and Miami-Dade Police Departments responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred overnight. According to Miami Shores police, the shooting occurred in the area of North Miami Avenue and 104th Street. @local10news News had a crew at the scene early Thursday morning as authorities continued their investigation. A white car with a yellow tarp covering part of it had bullet holes in the window. Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed that a woman had been fatally shot inside the vehicle. No other details were immediately released. The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation. 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ 🚨Anyone with information about the shooting or locations in the area with surveillance video are asked to call Sgt. Zalonis at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.🚨 #homicide #investigation #news #miami #crime #crimestoppers #police #mdpd #detectives #gun #shot #wanted #localnews #breaking #florida #Southflorida 📺Local 10 News©️
Según reportaron algunos medios locales que se desplazaron al lugar, la escena aparentemente ocurrió en un auto de color blanco que estaba cubierto por una lona amarilla. Se podía apreciar algunos agujeros de bala en la ventana.
El portavoz de la policía del condado de Miami-Dade, Ángel Rodríguez, confirmó que una mujer había recibido un disparo mortal dentro del vehículo.
“I woke up immediately.”
We just spoke to a neighbor who said he heard the deadly shooting in Miami Shores. Miami-Dade police said one woman was found dead inside a car on NW 104th Street off North Miami Avenue. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/tHqK0UL7wr
— Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) June 18, 2020
De momento no se han dado a conocer más detalles sobre lo sucedido, ni tampoco se sabe la identidad de la víctima.
Las autoridades continúan trabajando en el lugar del crimen para determinar las causas y esclarecer qué es lo que pudo pasar durante la noche.
SUV with bullet hole in window towed from scene of deadly shooting in Miami Shores. pic.twitter.com/U2PO9iyKYU
— Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) June 18, 2020
La Oficina de Homicidios del Departamento de Policía de Miami-Dade se hizo cargo de la investigación y está pidiendo la colaboración ciudadana para recabar las pistas.
Cualquier persona con información sobre el tiroteo o ubicaciones en el área con cámaras de videovigilancia debe ponerse en contacto con el sargento Zalonis, al 305-759-2468 o al Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, al 305-471-8477.
