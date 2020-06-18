Aparece una mujer muerta de un disparo en una zona residencial de Miami

La policía continúa investigando este suceso y ha pedido la colaboración ciudadana
Se reportaron varios heridos.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Los departamentos de policía de Miami Shores y el condado de Miami-Dade respondieron a la escena de un tiroteo fatal que ocurrió durante la noche.

Según la policía de Miami Shores, el tiroteo ocurrió en el área de North Miami Avenue y la 104 calle.

Según reportaron algunos medios locales que se desplazaron al lugar, la escena aparentemente ocurrió en un auto de color blanco que estaba cubierto por una lona amarilla. Se podía apreciar algunos agujeros de bala en la ventana.

El portavoz de la policía del condado de Miami-Dade, Ángel Rodríguez, confirmó que una mujer había recibido un disparo mortal dentro del vehículo.

De momento no se han dado a conocer más detalles sobre lo sucedido, ni tampoco se sabe la identidad de la víctima.

Las autoridades continúan trabajando en el lugar del crimen para determinar las causas y esclarecer qué es lo que pudo pasar durante la noche.

La Oficina de Homicidios del Departamento de Policía de Miami-Dade se hizo cargo de la investigación y está pidiendo la colaboración ciudadana para recabar las pistas.

Cualquier persona con información sobre el tiroteo o ubicaciones en el área con cámaras de videovigilancia debe ponerse en contacto con el sargento Zalonis, al 305-759-2468 o al Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, al 305-471-8477.

