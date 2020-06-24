¡Ya para qué! Novak Djokovic se disculpó por el Adria Tour y pidió a los asistentes hacerse la prueba del COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Today's press conference was emotional, at which Novak Djokovic and Biserka Petrovic met when they reminisced and evoked memories of Drazen Petrovic. ⠀ "The Adria Tour is of a charity character and I would like to thank everyone who showed good will to provide their help and contribute to the organization in the best possible way for Zadar, but also for Belgrade, in a very short time. I would like to thank the Croatian Tennis Association, the City of Zadar and everyone who made this event possible right here. This is my first time in Zadar and I am very excited. I hope that these few days the tennis spectacle will be equally nicely watched both in the stands and off the court. I would like to congratulate Danilo Petrovic and Pedja Krstin on the qualification. This is a fantastic group of eight players and I am sure that great tennis will be played in Zadar. " – said @djokernole. ⠀ The #AdriaTour in Zadar is ready to begin!