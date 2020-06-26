Kim Kardashian exhibe las curvas de su cuerpo con ajustadas prendas de SKIMS

Las sexys fotos de la socialité casi suman tres millones de me gusta’ en unas pocas horas
Kim Kardashian exhibe las curvas de su cuerpo con ajustadas prendas de SKIMS
Kim Kardashian.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Kim Kardashian hizo alarde de sus curvas para anunciar a sus millones de seguidores que el próximo 30 de junio saldrá al mercado su nueva colección “SKIMS Butter”.

En una serie de imágenes que compartió en Instagram la esposa de Kanye West, aparece modelando su línea con toda clase de ajustadas prendas para mostrar a sus posibles compradores lo sensual que lucen en su cuerpo.

“Coming soon: The @SKIMS Butter Collection — ultra soft and smooth Summer basics that melt to your body. Can be worn both indoors and out, available in 3 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X. Shop the SKIMS Butter Collection on Tuesday, June 30 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop the collection.”, escribió al pie de las fotografías que en tan solo unas horas están por alcanzar los tres millones de likes.

(Desliza para ver las fotos)

Hace apenas unos días, Kim también dejó a muchos boquiabiertos al posar con unos entallados pantalones de látex que resaltaron su trasero.

