¿Por qué la familia de Vanessa Guillén dice que en Fort Hood le exigieron trabajar como “empleada esencial”?

Please Read and Share : We Are Vanessa Guillen ! Because she is a daughter, a sister, a friend, a soldier. She is our soldier because she was serving and protecting the country but Fort Hood Army Base has failed her . Failed on having a safe work place, failed on a positive leadership, failed on “sharp” classes, failed on protecting its soldiers, failing on having a deep investigation, failing on giving the family answers, failing on actually searching for Soldier Guillen . It has been over two months, everyone has so many questions but none can be answered in Fort Hood, that’s why ask-demand for a Congressional Investigation. CID has not only lied to the family various times about the case but also took the sexual allegations after two months, 2 MONTHS. We demand the ||| Corps, Chain Of Command, everyone in her unit, everyone who was by or in the arms room, barracks room or any close by building the Wednesday of April 22, 2020, the day that was not supposed to be work day due to coronavirus, yet someone sent Vanessa Guillen to “essentially work” to investigated NOW. Two months and still no answers, why ? Fort Hood lacks of responsibility, respect, safety, education, and intelligence since Guillen is still missing . We want answers ! We want justice ! #FindVanessaGuillen #IamVanessaGuillen #JusticeForVanessa #WeAreVanessaGuillen