Aviones de Estados Unidos interceptan a cazas rusos cerca de Alaska

WASHINGTON – La Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos interceptó este sábado cuatro aviones rusos que sobrevolaban la costa de Alaska, sin que ingresaran al espacio aéreo estadounidense o de Canadá, informó el Comando de Defensa Aeroespacial de Norteamérica (NORAD, por sus siglas en inglés).
Los aviones, unos Tu-142 de reconocimiento, “ingresaron a la zona de identificación para la defensa aérea (ADIZ, en inglés)”, detalló la NORAD en su cuenta de Twitter, e indicó que el hecho ocurrió este sábado.
La información indicó que las aeronaves “llegaron a 65 millas náuticas al sur de la cadena de islas Aleutianas de Alaska y permanecieron en la ADIZ durante casi ocho horas”, sin que “en ningún momento” ingresaran al espacio aéreo de Estados Unidos o de Canadá.
En la operación participaron aviones F-22, respaldados por un avión cisterna KC-135 y un sistema de mando y control aerotransportado E-3.
“Solo este año, las fuerzas del NORAD han identificado e interceptado aviones militares rusos, incluidos bombarderos, cazas y aviones de patrulla marítima en diez ocasiones distintas cuando han volado en la ADIZ”, aseguró el comandante del NORAD, general Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy.
En otra operación similar, que tuvo lugar el pasado miércoles, fueron interceptados dos aviones de patrulla marítima IL-38 rusos en la misma zona, reveló el NORAD en otros mensajes difundidos en Twitter.
Las Fuerzas Armadas estadounidenses cuentan con un sistema de radares y satélites que sirven para localizar la presencia de aviones no identificados en la zona ártica y permiten determinar el tipo de respuesta.
