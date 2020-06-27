Aviones de Estados Unidos interceptan a cazas rusos cerca de Alaska

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by KC-135 air refuelers and E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, intercepted four Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on June 27, 2020.The Tu-142s came within 65 nautical miles south of the Alaskan Aleutian island chain and loitered in the ADIZ for nearly eight hours. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time entered United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.“This year alone, NORAD forces have identified and intercepted Russian military aircraft including bombers, fighters, and maritime patrol aircraft on ten separate occasions when they have flown into the ADIZ,” said General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, NORAD Commander. “Despite COVID-19, we remain fully ready and capable of conducting our no-fail mission of homeland defense.”

