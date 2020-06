El bonito video sobre la felicidad que dejó un joven de Miami días antes de morir

View this post on Instagram

Very sad to learn the departure of our dear admission friend and colleague @lynnuniversity alumni #MiguelAntunes Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 Portugal 🇵🇹. To his family, friends and community our deepest condolences 💙 This picture was taken at the @nacac16 conference in Columbus, Ohio. We named it the @lynnadmission alumni reunion (Miguel third left to right ⭐️) R.I.P.