La Universidad de Lynn, en Florida, llora la muerte de uno de sus alumnos más brillantes

View this post on Instagram

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear friend and colleague, Miguel Antunes, has passed away. Miguel joined the Office of Admission in 2015 as an admission counselor and was dedicated to helping his students navigate the admission process. He shared in their excitement as they started their journey at Lynn and looked forward to the start of every new academic year. Miguel often kept up with his students throughout their years at Lynn and took great joy in watching them walk across the stage at graduation. He was a friend to the entire Lynn community, having first come to Lynn as a student from Zimbabwe in January 2010. Miguel was an extraordinary friend to all. He was selfless, thoughtful and genuine. He had a big heart. He was playful. He was an incredible soul. Miguel said it best when his father passed away nearly two years ago, “Hug your loved ones a little tighter today and every day. Spend a little more time together, leave nothing unsaid and leave no space for regrets. Tomorrow is not promised and today is short.” Miguel, we love you, we’ll miss you, and your spirit will live in our hearts forever.