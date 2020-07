El triste video que muestra cómo un terapeuta maltrata a niño con autismo

View this post on Instagram

I have decided to share this and post despite it being very painful to watch. Im not sure if IG will take it down but I want everyone to see the abuse and how this person should be banned and not get near our children. Listen with sound then you will hear how scared and distressed the child was. As a professional, if I can't handle my anger. I should leave the session and inform parents. Not hurt the child. Now I want this person to be banned from practice. @halimahyacob @mothershipsg @desmond.lee Video is posted with mom's permission. Please share and hashtag #JUSTICEFORALI