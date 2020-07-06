Muere Nick Cordero tras perder la batalla contra el coronavirus

Nick Cordero murió este domingo por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus, tras pasar más de tres meses hospitalizado en Los Ángeles.
“Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Su familia lo rodeó de amor, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra“, escribió su mujer, Amanda Kloots, en redes sociales apenas días después de anunciar que el actor había dado negativo a la prueba de la COVID-19 pero con graves secuelas.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
El tratamiento de Cordero, de 41 años y nominado al premio Tony, ha sido muy seguido en Estados Unidos ya que era una figura reconocida en el circuito de Broadway y no tenía problemas médicos previos, según su familia.
Esta semana, su esposa detalló en una entrevista televisada que el actor habría necesitado un trasplante doble de pulmón para recuperarse de la enfermedad, por la que llegó a estar en coma y se le tuvo que amputar una pierna.
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
Según su testimonio, la enfermedad fue tan fuerte que los médicos llegaron a temer por su vida en cuatro ocasiones anteriores.
Cordero nació en Canadá y llegó a Nueva York (EE.UU.) para trabajar con actor teatral.
En 2014 fue nominado al premio Tony -los Oscar del teatro- por su papel en “Bullets Over Broadway”, por el que ganó también un Theatre World Award y oun Outer Critics Circle Award.
“Rock of Ages”, “Waitress” y “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” son otros de los espectáculos en los que participó.
En la pequeña pantalla actuó en producciones como “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” y “Blue Bloods”.
Su esposa Kloots afirmó que desconocen cómo se contagió de la enfermedad.
“Supimos que debido a la COVID-19 los pulmones de Nick están severamente dañados. Parecía que como si hubiera sido fumador durante 50 años“, añadió.
Cordero era padre de un hijo de un año, llamado Elvis.
I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. ❤️
“Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Te amaré por siempre“, publicó su esposa.
