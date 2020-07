Con ropa transparente, Carmen Aub modela en la cama

View this post on Instagram

“Love is the opposite of control… Self-love means that I have a relationship with myself built on trust and loyalty. I trust myself to have my own back, so my allegiance is to the voice within. I’ll abandon everyone else’s expectations of me before I’ll abandon myself. I’ll disappoint everyone else before I’ll disappoint myself. I’ll forsake all others before I’ll forsake myself. Me and myself: we are till death do us part! What the world needs is more women who have quit fearing themselves and started trusting themselves. What the world needs is masses of women who are entirely out of control.” – @glennondoyle Untamed! ♥️