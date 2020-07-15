Niño de 6 años se convierte en héroe al salvar a su hermana de ser atacada por un perro

El nombre del pequeño Bridger, un niño de 6 años, originario de Cheyenne, en Wyoming, se ha vuelto famoso ya en todo el mundo e incluso, ha recibido el reconocimiento público de algunas estrellas de Hollywood como Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth y Robert Downey Jr.
¿Cuál es la razón?
Resulta ser que este niño se ha convertido en un verdadero héroe al rescatar a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro, sin importar que esto pusiera en riesgo su vida.
Nicole Walker es la tía de Bridger y fue quien compartió varias fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram en donde se puede ver al pequeño muy malherido, al lado de su hermanita, revelando en su post lo que ocurrió:
“Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. Update: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. Update 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see.” (Via @nicolenoelwalker) #BridgerStrong
“Mi sobrino Bridger, de 6 años, salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que la atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo”.
Tras el ataque, el niño fue llevado de emergencia a un hospital en donde debieron darle cerca de 100 puntos de sutura en el rostro, principalmente en la mejilla izquierda, y los doctores le indicaron a sus padres que es un milagro que esté con bien, ya que hubo una mordida muy cerca del ojo que podía haber causado que lo perdiera.
Dispuesto a sacrificar su vida
El pequeño Bridger ha conmovido el corazón de muchos cuando contó que al momento del ataque, solo le pasó una cosa por la mente: “Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo”.
Nicole explicó que el perro que mordió a su sobrino pertenece a unos vecinos, los cuales han estado cercanos al pequeño, ayudándole a la familia en todo lo que han necesitado. Además, indicó que pese a las lesiones, su sobrino se encuentra de buen humor y está muy feliz por todos los comentarios y halagos que le han hecho llegar.
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
Algunos usuarios de las redes le han preguntado si había alguna forma en qué pudieran ayudarle económicamente; sin embargo, la familia agradeció el gesto y prefieren que esas donaciones sean enviadas a 2 organizaciones que apoyan a veteranos.
