Kanye West pidió divorcio a Kim Kardashian, acusa a Kris Jenner de ‘supremacía blanca’

El rapero dejó entrever que su esposa le habría sido infiel
Kanye West y Kim Kardashian estrenarán muy pronto una impresionante mansión.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Kanye West volvió a dar de que hablar en Twitter con sus declaraciones escandalosas que tienen a todos pendiente a su red social.

El rapero se lanzó en contra de la madre de Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner y le acusó de ser una “supremacista blanca”.

West publicó una captura de pantalla de mensajes de texto que le ha mandado a Jenner que no le ha contestado los mensajes.

“Este es Ye, ¿quieres hablar o quieres ir a guerra?” fue el texto que West le mandó a su suegra.

En otro mensaje dijo que se ha querido divorciar de su esposa y dejó entrever que hubo una infidelidad.

“He intentado divorciarme de Kim desde que se vio con Meek [Mill] en el Waldolf por la ‘reforma penitenciaria'”, escribió West.

“Meek is mi amigo y fue respetuoso, Kim estuvo fuera de lugar”, publicó West dejando entrever que Kim quería más con el rapero.

“Kris y Kim mandaron un comunicado sin mi consentimiento, eso no es lo que una esposa debería de hacer… supremacía blanca”, agregó en otro tweet.

En otro mensaje, West habló de que probablemente no vería a sus hijos hasta que cumplieran la mayoría de edad.

