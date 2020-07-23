Arianny Celeste anuncia desnuda el sexo de su bebé

La latina está más sensual que nunca
Arianny Celeste anuncia desnuda el sexo de su bebé
Arianny Celeste
Foto: Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Arianny Celeste se encuentra en la dulce espera y no ha perdido un gramo de sensualidad. Este miércoles la ex playmate compartió una linda foto desnuda para anunciar el sexo de su primogénito.

“Feliz de anunciar que estamos esperando a un pequeño rey este otoño”, escribió junto a una foto espectacular.

A sus 34 años, Arianny vive un momento pleno en el plano personal y profesional.

La modelo latina saltó a la fama como octagon girl de la UFC. Después dio el salto a Playboy y programas de televisión de cable en el canal Velocity.

Desde que anunció su embarazo, ha mantenido a sus fans al tanto de la evolución con bellas y sensuales fotos.

View this post on Instagram

Beach bum. 🌊

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on

