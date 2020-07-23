Arianny Celeste anuncia desnuda el sexo de su bebé

Arianny Celeste se encuentra en la dulce espera y no ha perdido un gramo de sensualidad. Este miércoles la ex playmate compartió una linda foto desnuda para anunciar el sexo de su primogénito.
“Feliz de anunciar que estamos esperando a un pequeño rey este otoño”, escribió junto a una foto espectacular.
A sus 34 años, Arianny vive un momento pleno en el plano personal y profesional.
La modelo latina saltó a la fama como octagon girl de la UFC. Después dio el salto a Playboy y programas de televisión de cable en el canal Velocity.
Desde que anunció su embarazo, ha mantenido a sus fans al tanto de la evolución con bellas y sensuales fotos.
Dear Baby, I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and most of all faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to remain strong and grounded. You are already loved soooooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby! Love, Mommy – For More details link in Bio. ❤️🤰🏽😍
