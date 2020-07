Los increíbles autos deportivos de Dana White, presidente de UFC

View this post on Instagram

#FerrariFriday: You can bid on this 1987 Ferrari Testarossa 'Monodado' right NOW in the 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲: 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 auction! . An angular masterpiece from Pininfarina, this Testarossa is finished in the traditional color combo of Rosso Corsa over a tan leather interior with brown trim. It was sold new through Ferrari of Houston and promptly shipped to California, home state of its first owner. . As a pre-1988 example, this car features the attractive “monodado” center-lug 16-inch wheels. A period Chips Radar system control unit and Nakamichi TD-700 mobile tuner/cassette desk are integrated into the Ferrari’s center console. . To this day, the Testarossa remains one of the most recognizable and beloved Ferrari models ever produced. It is a fixture of 1980s automotive styling and performance, as this example wonderfully demonstrates. This chassis currently shows fewer than 31,700 miles and presents in handsome condition throughout. . To learn more, see a complete list of entries, and register to bid, visit bit.ly/OpenRoadsNA.