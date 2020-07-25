Exesposo de Naya Rivera comparte su dolor tras la trágica muerte de la actriz

Ryan Dorsey compartió su dolor tras muerte de su exesposa, Naya Rivera, informó Entertainment Tonight.
“Esto es tan injusto, no hay suficientes palabras para expresar el vacío que queda en los corazones de todos. No puedo creer que esta sea la vida ahora. No sé si alguna vez lo creeré. La vida simplemente no es justa. No sé qué decir“, publicó Dorsey en Instagram.
Rivera, estrella de la serie ‘Glee’, falleció ahogada accidentalmente en un lago de California el 8 de julio.
Dorsey también destacó lo agradecido que se siente por el tiempo que compartieron juntos, así como por su hijo. Agregó que a través de fotografías y videos la hará presente en la vida del menor.
“Él nunca olvidará de dónde vino. Siempre te amaremos“, expresó junto a la fotografía en la que se ve a la actriz junto a su pequeño hijo.
Rivera y Dorsey se casaron entre 2014 y 2018. Comparten un hijo de 4 años, llamado Josey, que fue encontrado solo en un bote en el lago Piru en el condado de Ventura, California, cuando Rivera desapareció el 8 de julio.
El cuerpo de la actriz, de 33 años, fue recuperado del lago el 13 de julio, y durante una conferencia de prensa esa tarde, el policía del condado de Ventura, Bill Ayub, compartió lo que las autoridades creen que provocó a la muerte de Rivera.
“Al hablar con su hijo, sabemos que él y Naya nadaron juntos en el lago en algún momento durante su viaje. Fue durante ese tiempo que su hijo describió que Naya la ayudó a subir al bote, quien lo empujó a la cubierta desde atrás. Le dijo a los investigadores que miró hacia atrás y la vio desaparecer bajo la superficie del agua“, dijo Ayub.
De acuerdo a dicha información y a sus investigaciones, las autoridades concluyeron que la causa de muerte fue que se ahogó por accidente.
