En una cabaña, Halsey luce sus caderas y tatuajes usando un sensual bikini

Con varios años de carrera, Halsey ha hecho de sus constantes cambios de imagen una de sus características, lo cual le ha dado millones de fans. Pero la atrevida cantante no deja su lado sensual, y lo reflejó una vez más en sus recientes publicaciones en Instagram.
🌸🌺🌸 @Magnum Ice Cream and I are so excited to bring you a very special, one off acoustic #TrueToPleasure performance. Join me on my YouTube this Thursday at 9am PST / 5pm GMT where I’ll be sharing my biggest pleasure with you all, playing music. This performance will only be available for 30mins, so don’t miss it! We are also encouraging donations to @GLSEN, an organization that provides LGBTQ students with an educational environment free from judgement and harassment. @Magnum Ice Cream has pledged $50,000. Can’t wait to see you all then! 🌸🌺🌸
I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you.
La artista de 25 años posó muy sensual en el interior de una cabaña, luciendo su espectacular figura con un bikini que resaltó sus caderas y tatuajes. Halsey escribió el siguiente mensaje junto a su publicación: “yo vs yo también”.
La gira que Halsey planeaba para este año tuvo que ser suspendida debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, pero ella ha continuado con la promoción de su álbum Manic y especialmente del sencillo “Be kind”, un dueto con el DJ Marshmello que actualmente ocupa el puesto 61 del Hot 100 de Billboard.
NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION!!!! 🆘🆘🆘 Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time. We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc. I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that! If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love. 💚🌿
