Por fin se filtra el nombre de la perrita de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry

Two years later and the name of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's black Labrador rescue has finally been revealed: Pula! The dog's name is inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first trip together to Africa where Harry took Meghan when they first started dating and got the chance to really get to know one another out of the spotlight. ❤️ Tap the link in bio for more exclusive details on the special meaning behind the pup's name. 📷: Chris Jackson/Getty