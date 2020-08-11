La hija de Steve Irwin, el fallecido ‘Cazador de Cocodrilos’, sorprende al revelar que está embarazada

Con 22 años, Bindi Irwin anunció que se convertirá en madre por primera vez junto a su esposo, Chandler Power
Steve Irwin, "El cazador de cocodrilos".
Foto: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Por: Pilar del Castillo

Fue a través de una tierna postal como Bindi Irwin y Chandler Power dieron a conocer esta nueva etapa en su matrimonio.

La hija del ya fallecido “Cazador de Cocodrilos” compartió a través de sus redes una muy emotiva foto en donde se le puede apreciar junto a su esposo, ambos vistiendo la camisa que forma parte del uniforme del zoológico familiar y sosteniendo una versión más pequeña de esta, haciendo referencia a la espera de su primer hijo.

“¡Un bebé Wildlife Warrior viene para 2021!” Fueron las palabras de la joven de 22 años al hacer público su embarazo. “Wildlife Warrior” (guerrero de la vida salvaje) es como se hacen llamar los integrantes de esta bella familia.

Hace 5 meses, Bindi Irwin y Chandler Power unieron sus vidas en el zoológico de la familia, el cual fue fundado hace más de 50 años por los padres de Steve y aún es parte del legado. Ahora todos se encuentran muy emocionados por la llegada del nuevo integrante a la familia.

“Chandler y yo estamos orgullosos de anunciar que estamos esperando a nuestro primer hijo. Es un honor compartir con ustedes este momento especial de nuestras vidas. Aunque todavía estoy en mi primer trimestre, realmente queremos que sean parte de nuestro viaje desde el comienzo de este nuevo capítulo de vida”, junto a estas bellas palabras, fue acompañada la tierna postal.

“¡Vamos a ser padres! Tenemos un bebé Wildlife Warrior en camino para 2021. Convertirme en padre es lo más importante de mi vida. No puedo esperar para embarcarme en esta nueva aventura y capítulo de vida con mi hermosa esposa. Bee, vas a ser la madre más increíble”, el futuro papá tampoco pudo esperar más tiempo y fue así como le dió la nueva a todos sus seguidores.

Así mismo, el hermano de Bindi y su madre también manifestaron su gran felicidad ante la magnífica noticia y se mostraron muy entusiasmados por todas las nuevas aventuras que podrán tener en familia.

