La hija de Steve Irwin, el fallecido ‘Cazador de Cocodrilos’, sorprende al revelar que está embarazada

Fue a través de una tierna postal como Bindi Irwin y Chandler Power dieron a conocer esta nueva etapa en su matrimonio.
La hija del ya fallecido “Cazador de Cocodrilos” compartió a través de sus redes una muy emotiva foto en donde se le puede apreciar junto a su esposo, ambos vistiendo la camisa que forma parte del uniforme del zoológico familiar y sosteniendo una versión más pequeña de esta, haciendo referencia a la espera de su primer hijo.
“¡Un bebé Wildlife Warrior viene para 2021!” Fueron las palabras de la joven de 22 años al hacer público su embarazo. “Wildlife Warrior” (guerrero de la vida salvaje) es como se hacen llamar los integrantes de esta bella familia.
View this post on Instagram
Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️
Hace 5 meses, Bindi Irwin y Chandler Power unieron sus vidas en el zoológico de la familia, el cual fue fundado hace más de 50 años por los padres de Steve y aún es parte del legado. Ahora todos se encuentran muy emocionados por la llegada del nuevo integrante a la familia.
View this post on Instagram
Bindi and I are happy to share some incredible moments from our wedding day with @People. Even though most of our family and friends could not be there, we will still be able to share our big day with everyone in an @AnimalPlanet special on April 18th. Can’t wait! Remember, love wins!❤️
“Chandler y yo estamos orgullosos de anunciar que estamos esperando a nuestro primer hijo. Es un honor compartir con ustedes este momento especial de nuestras vidas. Aunque todavía estoy en mi primer trimestre, realmente queremos que sean parte de nuestro viaje desde el comienzo de este nuevo capítulo de vida”, junto a estas bellas palabras, fue acompañada la tierna postal.
“¡Vamos a ser padres! Tenemos un bebé Wildlife Warrior en camino para 2021. Convertirme en padre es lo más importante de mi vida. No puedo esperar para embarcarme en esta nueva aventura y capítulo de vida con mi hermosa esposa. Bee, vas a ser la madre más increíble”, el futuro papá tampoco pudo esperar más tiempo y fue así como le dió la nueva a todos sus seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.
Así mismo, el hermano de Bindi y su madre también manifestaron su gran felicidad ante la magnífica noticia y se mostraron muy entusiasmados por todas las nuevas aventuras que podrán tener en familia.
