El día que Mariah Carey recibió un extravagante Porsche rosa, cortesía de su esposo

Flashback to 2010 when we helped @nickcannon put together this Porsche Cayenne for @mariahcarey 's birthday gift. It was painted a custom "Mariah Carey Pink" by @khriz_jc and fitted with 22-inch @tiswheels and @nittotires. We also installed a complete @alpineusa sound system and embroidered her MCC initials on the headrest. #Pink #Porsche #Cayenne #NickCannon #MariahCarey #AlpineElectronics #JCCustoms #TISWheels #NittoTires #UltraSuede #CarsWithoutLimits #Motor_Head_ #AutoKings #LikeBabiesOnPacifiers #FlashBack #Throwback #DUBMagazine