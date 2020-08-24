Yanet García explora el bosque usando unos shorts de animal print, con los que luce su retaguardia

Yanet García está decidida a convertirse en coach de salud, y así lo dejó ver recientemente en su cuenta de Instagram, donde por medio de un largo mensaje expresó que tras desarrollar su cuerpo, su actual objetivo es ayudar a las personas a llevar una vida saludable y bajar de peso.
View this post on Instagram
Most of you know my journey from being very skinny 10 years ago, to making the decision to transform my body and health. So every day I went to the gym, learn more about nutrition and my diet, and stayed consistent until I got the results I wanted in my life. I’m so grateful I did because it taught me positive habits that supported me in achieving my goals and dreams in other areas of my life as well! Recently my mom told me she wasn’t happy with her health, and her body image and wanted to get healthy. So I put her on my personal plan, and within a month she lost almost 25 pounds, looks and feels younger and started to heal from the inside out!!! I realized that I can help so many more people but I wanted to learn more about nutrition myself so I joined @nutritionschool Institute of Integrative Nutrition School and I’ve been amazed at how much I’m learning! So I teamed up with them to share this with you as I want you to have the information to transform your own life, and also become a health coach for your friends and family to inspire them as well. Right now they have a sample class you can check out, and a $2,000 discount as well for their next class starting September 21st! Check it out at this link 👉🏻http://geti.in/Yanet
La conductora no olvida complacer a sus seguidores, y ahora publicó una fotografía que la muestra luciendo su retaguardia mientras explora el bosque, usando unos ajustados shorts de animal print.
Yanet también mostró con un mensaje su orgullo por su novio, el escritor y coach de negocios Lewis Howes, quien ocupa actualmente el número uno de las listas de podcasts con su proyecto “The school of greatness” (“La escuela de la grandeza”).
View this post on Instagram
If you are a fan of The School of Greatness leave a ❤️ below and tag a friend who should listen 😁 Thanks for making it a top podcasts in the world and #1 in Health and Fitness! There are now over 1 million podcast and 30 million episodes in the world and it’s harder and harder to hit #1 in the rankings. With every celebrity, magazine, TV network and media outlet diving into the game (who have massive distribution, big media buys, and hundreds of employees) I’m so grateful to know that our “little” show continues to create some of the best interviews and content in the world and make a massive impact (with over 250 million downloads!) Thanks for showing up every week and for your support. It means the world to me. And please subscribe at LewisHowes.com/listen if you haven’t yet 🙏 If you haven’t yet, please subscribe and leave a review as that will help it reach more people and continue to help change people’s lives. Got to LewisHowes.com/listen and it will take you there direct The ratings change all the time (as my friends @jayshetty and @danharris are always at the top as well) so it’s always fun we when get there with all the options. Thanks for being the best supporters in the world 🙏🙏❤️❤️
