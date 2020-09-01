Entretenimiento

El diminuto bikini de Lis Vega que deja ver sus espectaculares curvas

La sensualidad de la cubana quedó expuesta en una candente imagen
Lis Vega.
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

Lis Vega se convirtió en la sensación de redes sociales al enseñar sus encantos dorándose al sol.

Hace unas horas, la actriz y cantante elevó algunos grados la temperatura de sus admiradores gracias a una foto que compartió en Instagram donde aparece posando de perfil con un diminuto bikini que dejó ver sus torneadas piernas y parte de su retaguardia.

” UNA DE MIS GRANDES VIRTUDES, LA PACIENCIA, 🕉🕉🕉🕉🕉 #VUELOLIBRE BUENOS TIEMPOS POR VIVIR DE LA MANO DE DIOS”, escribió la cubana en la imagen que ha generado cientos de elogios.

Por si no fuera suficiente, hace unos días Lis también deleitó la pupila al aparecer con unos infartantes trikinis, uno en color amarillo y otro en tono blanco.

