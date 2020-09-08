Kim Kardashian anuncia el final de ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, el reality en el que el clan Kardashian han ventilado sus vidas, puntos bajos y altos, llegó a su fin.
Kim Kardashian hizo el anunció a sus fanáticos a través de sus redes sociales e informó que la última temporada saldrá al aire en 2021.
“Es con pesar en nuestros corazones que hemos hecho la difícil decisión como familia de decir adiós a Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
“Después de 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos shows spin-off, estamos más que agradecidas con todos ustedes, que nos vieron durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos, la felicidad, las lágrimas, las muchas relaciones y los niños. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las incontables personas que conocimos”, escribió la esposa del rapero Kanye West.
El reality, transmitido por E!, fue creado por el productor Ryan Seacrest y sigue las andanzas de Kris, Kendall y Kylie Jenner, así como Kim, Kourtney, Khloe y Rob Kardashian.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians fue la plataforma perfecta para que la familia de socialités aumentara los ceros de sus cuentas bancarias y sus integrantes se diversificaran y transformaran en influencers y empresarias.
“El show de las Kardashian no va de una familia excéntrica que vive convencionalmente. Es sobre mujeres desesperadas que escalan los márgenes de la fama“, escribió The New York Times en una reseña de 2015.
“Sin Keeping Up with the Kardashians no estaría donde estoy. Estoy increíblemente agradecida con quienes nos han visto y apoyado a mí y mi familia durante los últimos 14 años.
“Este show nos hizo quienes somos y estaré en deuda eterna con aquellos que jugaron un rol en la construcción de nuestras carreras, transformando nuestras vidas para siempre”, publicó Kim.
