Los increíbles autos vintage que John Cena tiene en su colección

1969 AMC AMX 390 • Paris, 2017 CN.#A9M397X221885 ______________________________ Check the "BobCTguess" hashtag to help me find some models I don't know. You can find some cars I saw by using the "BobCT" hashtag followed by the model/brand of the car you're looking for. ______________________________ #bmhorsepower #classictorque #AMC #AMCAMX #AMX #BobCTAMC #BobCTAMX